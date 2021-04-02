Consumer price growth at 14-month high in March
SEOUL, April 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's consumer prices grew at the fastest pace in 14 months in March as prices of farm and oil products advanced, data showed Friday, in the latest sign that inflationary pressure is building up in Asia's fourth-largest economy.
The consumer price index rose 1.5 percent on-year in March, accelerating from a 1.1 percent on-year gain in the previous month, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
It marked the fastest on-year rise since January last year, when the price index advanced 1.5 percent.
Compared with a month earlier, the index grew 0.1 percent last month, following a 0.5 percent on-month rise in February.
The country's inflation remained subdued last year due to the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But recent increases in food and oil prices are spawning concerns that inflation may pick up amid economic slumps caused by the coronavirus outbreak.
Last month, prices of agricultural products jumped 19.2 percent on-year, and those of petroleum products rose 1.3 percent on-year.
