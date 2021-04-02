Go to Contents
Seoul stocks up late Fri. morning on U.S. stimulus hopes

11:27 April 02, 2021

SEOUL, April 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks continued to trade bullish late Friday morning on hopes for a massive infrastructure project by the United States.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 25.3 points, or 0.82 percent, to 3,112.7 points as of 11:20 a.m.

Stocks traded higher, aided by market optimism over a US$2.25 trillion infrastructure proposal in the U.S., which local investors hailed as a locomotive to help the global economy recover from the pandemic.

Auto and tech shares advanced, taking a cue from the overnight tech rally on Wall Street.

Top cap Samsung Electronics added 2.41 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 0.36 percent.

Top automaker Hyundai Motor jumped 5.71 percent, and internet portal operator Naver edged up 0.13 percent. Leading chemical firm LG Chem gained 1.47 percent.

Pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics retreated 0.27 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,127.85 won against the U.S. dollar, up 4.05 won from the previous session's close.

