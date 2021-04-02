Gov't reverses decision on fresh probe into deadly Cheonan ship sinking
SEOUL, April 2 (Yonhap) -- Overturning an earlier decision, a presidential commission decided Friday not to reinvestigate the 2010 deadly sinking of a South Korean warship by North Korea amid outrage among surviving crew and bereaved family members.
In December last year, the Presidential Truth Commission on Deaths in the Military decided to revisit the case in which the warship Cheonan went down near the Northern Limit Line (NLL), the de facto maritime border between the two Koreas, on March 26, 2010, killing 46 sailors.
After an extensive probe by the joint investigation group involving international experts, South Korea concluded that the sinking was caused by a torpedo attack by a North Korean submarine.
But Shin Sang-cheol, a former member of the probe team, filed a petition in September last year to open a fresh probe, claiming that the government manipulated the incident, and the commission accepted his demand.
The case was made public belatedly on Thursday, sparking outrage among surviving members of the warship and families of the fallen service members, and the commission held an emergency meeting Friday to discuss the issue.
"We decided to dismiss the petition after fully taking related factors into consideration," a commission official said.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)