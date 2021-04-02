Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Cheonan warship sinking

Gov't reverses decision on fresh probe into deadly Cheonan ship sinking

11:39 April 02, 2021

SEOUL, April 2 (Yonhap) -- Overturning an earlier decision, a presidential commission decided Friday not to reinvestigate the 2010 deadly sinking of a South Korean warship by North Korea amid outrage among surviving crew and bereaved family members.

In December last year, the Presidential Truth Commission on Deaths in the Military decided to revisit the case in which the warship Cheonan went down near the Northern Limit Line (NLL), the de facto maritime border between the two Koreas, on March 26, 2010, killing 46 sailors.

After an extensive probe by the joint investigation group involving international experts, South Korea concluded that the sinking was caused by a torpedo attack by a North Korean submarine.

But Shin Sang-cheol, a former member of the probe team, filed a petition in September last year to open a fresh probe, claiming that the government manipulated the incident, and the commission accepted his demand.

The case was made public belatedly on Thursday, sparking outrage among surviving members of the warship and families of the fallen service members, and the commission held an emergency meeting Friday to discuss the issue.

"We decided to dismiss the petition after fully taking related factors into consideration," a commission official said.

A bereaved family member of one of the 46 South Korean sailors killed in the torpedoing of the warship Cheonan by an infiltrating North Korean submarine within South Korean territorial waters in the West Sea on March 26, 2010, sheds tears in front of a grave at the National Cemetery in Daejeon, 164 kilometers south of Seoul, on March 25, 2021, one day ahead of the incident's anniversary. (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK