Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, April 2 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
------------
N. Korea may be ready to roll out new ballistic missile submarine: 38 North
SEOUL, March 27 (Yonhap) -- Satellite imagery of a North Korean shipyard has detected suspicious activity suggesting it may be ready to launch a new ballistic missile submarine in the near future, a U.S. expert website monitoring the communist country said.
38 North reported Friday that recent commercial satellite imagery of the North's Sinpo shipyard on its east coast indicated that the floating dry dock, normally moored at a nearby pier, has recently been repositioned along the construction hall's submarine-launch quay.
Noting that such an arrangement is not usual, the website said it indicated that "the new ballistic missile submarine, which has been under construction for several years, may be nearing completion or is ready to be rolled out and launched in the near future."
------------
Biden does not intend to meet with N.K. leader: White House
WASHINGTON, March 29 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Joe Biden does not intend to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as his approach to Pyongyang will be "quite different," the White House said Monday.
During a press conference on Thursday, Biden said that the United States would respond accordingly if the North escalates tensions in the wake of its recent missile tests and that he is also prepared for some form of diplomacy.
"I think his approach would be quite different, and that is not his intention," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told a press briefing in response to a question of whether Biden's diplomacy includes sitting with the North Korean leader.
------------
Blinken says N.K. missile launches can't shake shared resolve with S. Korea, Japan against threats
WASHINGTON, March 29 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday that North Korea's recent missile launches cannot affect the firm determination shared with South Korea and Japan to reduce regional threats.
Blinken made the remark at an online press conference organized by the New York Foreign Press Center, after Pyongyang test-fired two ballistic missiles off its east coast last week in the first such launches since the Joe Biden administration took office in January.
"What we're seeing from Pyongyang in terms of these provocations does nothing to shake the resolve of our three countries, along with allies and partners around the world, to approach North Korea from a position of strength in order to diminish the threat that it poses to the region and beyond," he said.
------------
U.S. will hold N. Korea accountable for 'egregious' human rights violations: official
WASHINGTON, March 30 (Yonhap) -- The United States will hold North Korea accountable for its "egregious" human rights violations, a State Department official said Tuesday, as it released an annual human rights report.
Lisa Peterson, acting assistant secretary of state in the bureau of democracy, human rights and labor, made the remarks, reaffirming human rights will be an "indispensable" element of the Joe Biden administration's policy toward Pyongyang.
The State Department published the 2020 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices, which cited reports of North Korean authorities committing "arbitrary and unlawful" killings and other abuses, such as forced disappearances by the government.
------------
U.N. Security Council meets on N.K. missile launches, but no action
New York, March 30 (Yonhap) -- The U.N. Security Council convened a closed-door session Tuesday to discuss North Korea's recent missile launches but took no immediate action, a report said.
On Thursday, the North test-fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea, the first such provocative move in about a year. The launches came just days after it fired two cruise missiles into the Yellow Sea.
The Security Council held the half-hour meeting, but it released no statement, according to AFP. A diplomat was quoted as saying that a majority of council members expressed concerns and renewed calls for denuclearization.
------------
Steam detected at N. Korea's plutonium reprocessing plant: U.S. think tank
SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- Recent satellite imagery showed steam from the plutonium reprocessing plant at North Korea's Yongbyon nuclear complex, a U.S. think tank said Wednesday, an indication of activity at the facility used to extract the key nuclear weapon ingredient.
The imagery taken on Tuesday shows a plume of steam or smoke emanating from a small support building in the center of the reprocessing plant, known as the Radiochemical Laboratory, according to Beyond Parallel, a project of the Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank.
The facility is used to reprocess spent fuel rods to extract plutonium, a fissile material used to build nuclear weapons along with highly enriched uranium. About 6 kilograms of plutonium is required a build a nuclear bomb.
------------
N. Korea steals over US$300 mln to support weapons development in 2020: UN panel
WASHINGTON, March 31 (Yonhap) -- North Korea continued to blatantly violated U.N. Security Council resolutions last year, stealing more than US$300 million in virtual assets to support its illegal development of weapons of mass destruction, a U.N. report said Wednesday.
The impoverished country also continued to illicitly import oil, several times the amount allowed under U.N. Security Council resolutions, according to the report from a panel of experts under the U.N. Security Council committee on North Korea sanctions.
"The Panel continues to assess that cyberactors linked to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea continued to conduct operations against financial institutions and virtual currency exchange houses in 2020 to generate revenue to support its weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programmes," the report said.
------------
Denuclearization will be at center of new N. Korea policy: State Dept.
WASHINGTON, April 1 (Yonhap) -- Denuclearization of North Korea will be at the center of any new U.S. policy toward the reclusive nation, a State Department spokesman said Thursday, adding the country's policy review will soon be concluded.
Ned Price also said any U.S. policy toward North Korea will be executed in "lockstep" with key U.S. allies, including South Korea and Japan.
"I wouldn't want to prejudge the conclusion of any ongoing review, but we have said that denuclearization will remain at the center of American policy towards North Korea," Price said at a daily press briefing, when asked if the U.S. will publish the outcome of its policy review that he said "is coming to a conclusion."
