Fate of displaced Blue Jays depends on COVID-19 vaccination: CEO

"Hopefully, a large number of our players and staff will take the vaccine. That'll be another objective reason to be optimistic," the executive said. "If you know wide distribution of the vaccine throughout the United States results in numbers that start to decline -- that's not the case right now but if that does happen -- then that's three pretty strong compelling reasons for why we should not be a public threat to public health in Toronto and should be allowed to return. But I watch those three developments and see where they go. And as long as they trend in a positive direction, then I think there's an objective reason to be optimistic."