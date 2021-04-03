(News Focus) Moon's remaining presidency rests much on by-election outcome, with political realignment looming

Park continues to lag behind her rival Oh Se-hoon of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP), who served as Seoul mayor a decade ago, by the margin of more than 20 percentage points, according to a joint survey conducted at the end of March. It was commissioned by three major broadcasters: KBS, MBC and SBS. Since Friday, the National Election Commission has prohibited the findings of such private polls on the by-elections from being made public.

