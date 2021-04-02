Hyundai Heavy's union rejects 2nd tentative wage deal
ULSAN, April 2 (Yonhap) -- Unionized workers at global giant shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. failed to pass a second tentative deal for their two years of wages from 2019 to 2020, the company's labor union said Friday.
The deal was voted down by 3,650 voters, or 54 percent of the total 6,760, which accounted for 93.59 percent of the union's entire membership of 7,223, Hyundai Heavy said.
The second tentative agreement included a special bonus of 2 million won (US$1,770) that wasn't in the first tentative agreement.
On Feb. 5, the unionized workers rejected the first tentative agreement with management, which called for a pay raise of 46,000 won for 2019, a wage freeze for 2020 and the cancellation of a lawsuit against union members who opposed the spinoff of Hyundai Heavy in 2019.
It remains unclear when the two sides will resume negotiations.
Hyundai Heavy was spun off into Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE), a subholding company of Hyundai Heavy Industries Group and KSOE's wholly owned entity.
