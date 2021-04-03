Korean-language dailies

-- Voters heading to polling stations (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- By-elections heat up as early voting turnout likely hit record high (Kookmin Daily)

-- Turnout rate of early voting expected to reach record high (Donga llbo)

-- Early voting for by-elections begins (Segye Times)

-- S. Korea's vaccination pace ranks 111th in world (Chosun Ilbo)

-- President Moon's real estate policy at risk (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- 40-somethings hate conservative parties behind two ex-presidents Lee, Park (Hankyoreh)

-- Moon-Biden summit expected to take place in late-April (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Revenge spending on Jeju Island (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Bitcoin bubble in Korea (Korea Economic Daily)

