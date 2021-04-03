S. Korea, Japan, U.S. agree on need to quickly resume dialogue with N. Korea
WASHINGTON, April 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea, Japan and the United States have agreed on the need to peacefully resolve the North Korean nuclear issue as they reaffirmed their joint efforts to quickly resume denuclearization talks with Pyongyang, South Korea's national security adviser Suh Hoon said Friday.
"South Korea, the U.S. and Japan agreed on the urgency of the North Korean nuclear issue and need for a diplomatic solution to the issue," Suh told reporters after a three-way meeting with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts, Jake Sullivan and Shigeru Kitamura.
The three also agreed that "efforts to resume North Korea-U.S. negotiations at an early date must continue," he added.
Friday's meeting between the top security advisers of South Korea, Japan and the United States marked the first of its kind since U.S. President Joe Biden took office on Jan. 20.
The face-to-face meeting was held at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.
Washington earlier said the meeting would provide an opportunity to explain the outcome of its ongoing North Korea policy review to the two key U.S. allies in Asia, and also provide Seoul and Tokyo with "another opportunity" to provide their own input into the new U.S. policy on North Kora.
"The U.S. side explained the interim outcome of the ongoing North Korea policy review, and the security advisers of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan held in-depth discussions on various issues related to preparations and implementation of measures for negotiations with North Korea," Suh said of the meeting.
The U.S. has said its policy review is now in its final stages.
Pyongyang has stayed away from denuclearization talks since its leader Kim Jong-un's Hanoi summit with former U.S. President Donald Trump, held in February 2019, ended without a deal.
The Biden administration has sought to engage with North Korea since mid-February but says the reclusive nation remains unresponsive to its overtures.
North Korea has said it will continue to ignore U.S. overtures until Washington gives up its hostility toward Pyongyang.
