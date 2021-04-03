Veteran KBO infielder says team fueled by underdog talk
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, April 3 (Yonhap) -- The Kiwoom Heroes have been regular participants in Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) postseasons in recent years, missing out just once since 2013.
With that track record of success, plus collective confidence among the players, the Heroes' second baseman Seo Geon-chang believes the team will be playing meaningful games in the fall, despite some obvious challenges.
The Heroes will be without the services of All-Star shortstop Kim Ha-seong, who is now playing for the San Diego Padres. Some key relief pitchers have gone down with injuries, including closer Cho Sang-woo, and won't be back until May at the earliest.
Many observers have said the Heroes will be hard pressed to return to the postseason, but Seo, speaking ahead of the team's season opener against the Samsung Lions, begged to differ.
"In the past, we were expected to make the postseason easily, but we know a lot of people don't think we can get there this year," Seo said at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. "But I think that has only fueled our team. We have so much confidence in ourselves, and we believe we can prove those people wrong."
Seo, the 2014 regular season MVP, is coming off a solid season, batting .277/.390/.386 with 28 doubles and 24 steals, despite battling nagging knee issues that mostly limited him to designated-hitting duties.
He only appeared in 54 games at second base last year, but with Kim Ha-seong gone and former second baseman Kim Hye-seong sliding over to take over at shortstop, Seo will have to play on the field more this year.
"Whether it's hitting, defense or baserunning, I want to stick to the fundamentals," Seo said. "If I struggle on defense, then I'll try to make up for it at the plate. I will try not to let my defense affect my hitting, and vice versa."
Seo will enter free agency after this season, and his performance will go a long way toward determining his value on the open market. He will turn 32 in August and isn't nearly the same hitter that he was in his MVP season in 2014, when he set a league record with 201 hits and batted .370. But he can still put the ball in play and steal bases from the top of the lineup.
Seo said he will try not to get distracted by the upcoming free agency.
"The toughest part of my preparation this spring has been to try to treat this as just another regular season, even when I knew it wouldn't be the same," Seo said. "Everyone has to go through it at some point. So instead of trying to do more, I'll just keep doing the things I've always done."
