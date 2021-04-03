(LEAD) Early voting turnout for by-elections hits record high of 20.54 pct
April 3 (Yonhap) -- The turnout of early voting for next week's by-elections came to 20.54 percent, the highest in South Korea's by-election history, election authorities said Saturday.
During the two-day advance voting period that ended at 6 p.m. on the day, 2.49 million of the total 12.16 million eligible voters cast their ballots, according to the National Election Commission.
The previous record high of 19.40 percent was posted in the Oct. 29 by-elections in 2014.
In the 2018 local elections, the early voting turnout stood at 20.14 percent.
South Koreans will choose new mayors of Seoul and Busan as well as 19 other public officials in the April 7 by-elections.
In the capital, 1.84 million people, or 21.95 percent, voted early and 547,000 in the southern port city of Busan with a turnout of 18.65 percent.
