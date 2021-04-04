(LEAD) Padres' Kim Ha-seong collects 1st MLB hit, RBI

The Padres made a double switch in the top seventh to take Kim out of the game. Cronenworth moved over to second base to take Kim's spot. Jurickson Profar was inserted into the ninth spot to replace pitcher Joe Musgrove in the batting order, while taking over first base from Cronenworth. New pitcher Ryan Weathers was penciled in as the new No. 6 hitter, a spot formerly occupied by Kim.

