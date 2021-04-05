(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on April 5)

Only two days are left before the by-elections on Wednesday. As poll results are not allowed to be released until 8 p.m. on election day, the DP is pinning its hopes on so-called "shy liberals," while the PPP has hopes based on the positive turnout numbers released so far. We hope both parties do their best until they cross the finish line. In fact, the DP's Seoul mayoral candidate Park Young-sun methodically engaged in negative campaigning against her PPP rival Oh Se-hoon by fueling suspicion about his "generous self-compensation" for his wife's family's land before it was designated for development. In reaction, Oh stoked public rage over a Tokyo apartment owned by Park's husband.