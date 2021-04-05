Go to Contents
Homeplus fined 468 mln won for unfair biz activity

12:00 April 05, 2021

SEOUL, April 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's antitrust regulator said Monday it has decided to fine discount store chain Homeplus 468 million won (US$414,500) for unfairly passing on sales promotion costs to its contractors.

Homeplus violated the large retailer business act by making multiple suppliers shoulder the costs worth around 720 million won in 2017 without prior signing of related contracts, according to the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC).

The KFTC also ordered the company to take corrective measures.

This image, provided by Yonhap News TV, shows the exterior of the Korea Fair Trade Commission in the central administrative city of Sejong. (Yonhap)

