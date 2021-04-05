Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #POSCO Chemical #EV battery ingredient

POSCO Chemical to supply battery material for LG-GM joint venture

13:59 April 05, 2021

By Kim Eun-jung

SEOUL, April 5 (Yonhap) -- POSCO Chemical Co., an affiliate of South Korea's steel giant POSCO Group, said Monday it will provide a key material for Ultium Cells' rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles (EVs).

POSCO Chemical said it will supply anodes, one part of lithium-ion batteries used in EVs, to Ultium Cells, a battery joint venture of South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution Ltd. and American automaker General Motors Co.

Anode is a key material in a battery that preserves lithium coming from the cathode and generates electricity while releasing lithium.

In December, the chemical company struck a supply deal with Ultium Cells for cathodes, another crucial material for EV batteries.

POSCO has expanded investment in chemicals for rechargeable batteries as the EV battery market has been on a roll as automakers around the world race to go electric and eco-friendly due to tightened regulations on greenhouse gas emissions.

GM and LG are currently spending $2.3 billion on a new battery cell plant in Ohio, which is expected to be completed in 2022.

The plant is considered a linchpin of GM's plans for its next-generation EVs.

An employee of POSCO Chemical Co., an affiliate of South Korea's steel giant POSCO Group, checks the production line for anodes, one part of lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles, in this photo provided by the company on April 5, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK