--------------------
(2nd LD) New virus cases back below 500 on fewer tests; tougher curbs under review amid potential upticks
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases fell back below 500 after six days on Monday on fewer tests over the weekend, but health authorities warned of enhanced social distancing rules amid growing concerns over a new wave of the pandemic.
The country reported 473 more COVID-19 cases, including 449 local infections, raising the total caseload to 105,752, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
--------------------
(LEAD) Defense ministry rejects Japan's renewed claims over Dokdo islets
SEOUL -- South Korea's defense ministry on Monday flatly dismissed Japan's renewed territorial claims to the country's easternmost islets of Dokdo, saying Seoul does not even have to repeat explanations on the matter.
Last week, the Japanese government approved 296 textbooks for first-year high school students, including 30 kinds for social studies subjects, which contain Tokyo's sovereignty claims to Dokdo.
--------------------
Tottenham's Son Heung-min held off score sheet in return from injury
SEOUL -- Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min has returned from a hamstring injury, playing the first half of a 2-2 draw against Newcastle United in Premier League action on the weekend.
Son didn't record a shot in his 45 minutes of action at St. James' Park in Newcastle upon Tyne in England on Sunday (local time). Carlos Vinicius started the second half in Son's place.
--------------------
(2nd LD) LG Electronics exits from loss-making mobile biz
SEOUL -- LG Electronics Inc. said Monday it will withdraw from the mobile business after years of money-losing performance amid intensifying competition with bigger rivals.
The South Korean tech powerhouse said in a regulatory filing that its mobile communications (MC) unit will no longer produce and sell handsets after July 31, citing its long slump and fierce competition in the industry.
--------------------
S. Korean Youn Yuh-jung wins SAG Award for supporting role in 'Minari'
SEOUL -- South Korean actress Youn Yuh-jung won an award at the U.S. Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards for her supporting role in the drama film "Minari."
At the televised ceremony of the 2021 SAG Awards on Sunday (U.S. time), Youn was named the winner of Outstanding Performance By a Female Actor in a Supporting Role, beating Maria Bakalova for "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm," Glenn Close for "Hillbilly Elegy," Olivia Colman for "The Father" and Helena Zengel for "News of the World."
--------------------
K-pop songstress IU dominates music charts with new, old songs
SEOUL -- K-pop songstress IU has swept major music charts here with her latest album and past releases, landing more than 15 songs in the top 100 simultaneously.
The 28-year-old soloist placed 16 songs in the top 100 on the latest daily music charts by streaming services Melon and Genie Music, refreshed Saturday, including all 10 tracks of her new album "Lilac."
