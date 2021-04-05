Bill seeks to advance Arbor Day due to global warming
SEOUL, April 5 (Yonhap) -- A lawmaker said Monday he has submitted a bill seeking to move up Arbor Day by two weeks due to rising temperatures.
The bill proposed by Min Hyung-bae of the ruling Democratic Party calls for changing Arbor Day from April 5 to March 20.
He cited the National Institute of Forest Science's data that showed the average temperatures from February to April have risen due to global warming since the mid-1990s.
The proposal also seeks to designate Arbor Week around Arbor Day to promote tree planting more actively and for a longer period.
"Heightening public awareness of Arbor Day will also help respond to the climate crisis," the lawmaker said.
