COVID-19 infections tied to Busan's entertainment establishments near 300
BUSAN, April 5 (Yonhap) -- Busan, South Korea's second-largest city on the southern coast, is struggling to cope with a surge in coronavirus infections tied to its entertainment establishments, as nearly 300 entertainment sector employees, customers and others have tested positive for the virus since late last month.
According to municipal authorities, the number of COVID-19 cases originating from karaoke rooms, karaoke bars and other types of entertainment establishments in Busan, 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul, since the fourth week of March rose to 287 as of Monday.
They are broken down into 52 employees and 65 customers of entertainment establishments, and 170 people who came into contact with the infected employees and customers.
Busan's latest COVID-19 cluster began on March 24, when 13 people linked to the city's karaoke facilities were diagnosed with the coronavirus. The entertainment establishment cluster has since grown by double digits every day, accounting for slightly over 40 percent of the city's new daily cases.
Quarantine experts speculate the cluster may have broken out after Busan lifted restrictions on operating hours of bars, karaoke bars and other entertainment establishments on March 15. They were previously allowed to open until 10 p.m.
Alarmed by the recent expansion of the entertainment sector cluster, the municipality on Friday raised the city's social distancing rules by one notch to Level 2, the third highest in the country's five-tier COVID-19 alert system, and issued an administrative order for all entertainment establishment employees and customers to take coronavirus tests.
Since Friday, 683 employees and 87 customers have been tested, and four of them, including one employee, yielded positive results Monday, the city government said.
The government already warned it will seek financial penalties or criminal punishment against any employee or customer who has worked for or visited entertainment establishments in the city since March 15 and gets infected or is responsible for transmissions without complying with the mandatory tests by Thursday.
The city reported 34 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, raising its cumulative caseload to 4,091. Over the past three days, 14 infections were linked to the entertainment sector cluster, it noted.
City officials said two of Monday's new coronavirus patients contracted the virus from karaoke rooms, known for their high risk of infection due to confined space, and asked all karaoke owners and customers to thoroughly abide by quarantine rules, such as frequent ventilation, mask wearing and a ban on eating food.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)