Korean-language dailies

-- 40-somethings care about real estate, those in 20s gender issues in Seoul mayoral election (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Seoul mayoral nominees make real estate policy pledges that exceed their authority (Kookmin Daily)

-- New real estate loans to be relieved of LTV-DTI regulations (Donga llbo)

-- LG Electronics exits from loss-making mobile biz (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Seoul mayoral election exists without policy (Segye Times)

-- Last-minute pledge for by-election (Chosun Ilbo)

-- LG Electronics exits from mobile biz after 26 years (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Debate absent during last debate for Seoul mayor election (Hankyoreh)

-- LG Electronics exits from mobile biz after 26 years (Hankook Ilbo)

-- More than half of loans applied for by people under 40 (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- SK's investment into battery business ... jackpot (Korea Economic Daily)

