Korean-language dailies

-- Choices of Seoul, Busan to decide fate of ruling, opposition parties (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Your vote today can shake landscape of presidential election (Kookmin Daily)

-- Ruling party sees victory by 3 pct points, opposition expects win by over 15 pct points (Donga llbo)

-- 'Mini presidential election': Next year's fate at stake (Seoul Shinmun)

-- 'Prelude to presidential election': Future depends on your vote (Segye Times)

-- There is clear link between AZ vaccine and blood clots (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Koreans in Israel who completed vaccination: Real spring is here (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Confirmation only left for always sharp public opinion (Hankyoreh)

-- This is why your vote is so important, precious (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Fairness to be judged, real bout begins now (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Wall Street expects best U.S. economic boom through next year (Korea Economic Daily)

