(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on April 7)

The escalating U.S.-China confrontation, coupled with Moon's pro-China stance, puts South Korea in a delicate situation. From a diplomatic viewpoint, it cannot choose one outright, discarding the other. But when it comes to foreign policy, there is a basic principle to follow: South Korea must not forget how it managed to achieve rapid economic development while fending off North Korea's threats. The bedrock of its survival and growth has been the U.S. alliance.