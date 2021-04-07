(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on April 7)

Policymakers argue, however, that the government had no other choice but to resort to fiscal expansion to help people and businesses ride over the pandemic, and stimulate the economy which contracted 1 percent last year. No one can discredit such an expansionary policy aimed at cushioning the virus' shock. However, the financial authorities need to pay heed to growing concerns about the deteriorating fiscal health. The country's consolidated budget balance suffered a deficit of 112 trillion won in 2020, marking the largest figure in nine years.