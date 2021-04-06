(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on April 6)

But there are no signs of urgency from the government to secure vaccines. Experts advise sourcing for vaccine manufacturing to quicken the process. Novavax has already agreed on technology transfer to Korea on its vaccine. If Korea can get the necessary materials, the vaccine can be produced on home turf. Seoul also could seek a swap arrangement with the U.S. by using its excess first and later paying it back when Korean volume arrives. The idea is plausible if Korea fully employs diplomatic and private networks. Business connections should also be utilized.