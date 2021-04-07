(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on April 7)

But the campaigns of the two major parties were utterly disappointing. Their candidates were bent on attacking rivals with negative campaigns and only competed in populist ways without presenting any real visions for the future. In particular, the DP is being criticized for trying to help Kim Young-choon by a presidential promise to build an international airport on Gadeok Island off Busan. That is regrettable. Womenlink, a progressive civic group, condemned both the DP and PPP for turning a blind eye to the grim reality that the two major by-elections are being held after the two former mayors committed sexual assaults on their secretaries.