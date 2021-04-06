Tuesday's weather forecast
09:00 April 06, 2021
SEOUL, April 6 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 19/08 Cloudy 10
Incheon 16/08 Cloudy 10
Suwon 18/07 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 19/07 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 20/06 Cloudy 0
Chuncheon 20/06 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 21/08 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 19/06 Cloudy 0
Gwangju 19/08 Cloudy 0
Jeju 16/10 Cloudy 0
Daegu 20/05 Cloudy 0
Busan 18/08 Cloudy 0
(END)