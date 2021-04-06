Yonhap News Summary
(LEAD) New virus cases in 400s for 2nd day, upticks worrisome amid spring break
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases stayed in the 400s for the second day Tuesday amid sporadic cluster infections nationwide, with a potential resurgence looming amid loosened vigilance and increased spring travelers.
The country reported 478 more COVID-19 cases, including 460 local infections, raising the total caseload to 106,230, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
(LEAD) N. Korea decides not to participate in Tokyo Olympics over coronavirus concerns
SEOUL -- North Korea said Tuesday it will not participate in the upcoming Tokyo Summer Olympics to protect its athletes against the global coronavirus pandemic.
The decision was made during a general assembly meeting of the North's Olympic Committee held in Pyongyang on March 25, according to Sports in the DPRK Korea, a website on sports affairs in North Korea.
Nearly 1 million people vaccinated in 40 days
SEOUL -- South Korea has inoculated nearly 1 million of its population in the 40 days since the country launched its long-awaited COVID-19 vaccination campaign, health authorities here said Tuesday.
An accumulated 999,870 people were administered with their first shots, which account for 1.92 percent of the country's 52 million population, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said. An accumulated 27,691 people have been given both of their shots.
(LEAD) N. Korea slams U.N. report on child malnutrition as 'sheer lie'
SEOUL -- North Korea on Tuesday slammed a recent U.N. report on child malnutrition in the country as a "sheer lie," saying it will need to review whether humanitarian assistance can "truly help us."
The director of the Research Institute for Nutrition Care of Children from the North's health ministry made the statement in response to the panel of experts report that close to 100,000 kindergarten-aged children in the North lack access to fortified foods due to border restrictions over the coronavirus pandemic.
PM calls this week 'watershed' in efforts to prevent new wave of coronavirus infections
SEOUL -- Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said Tuesday that South Korea is at a critical juncture this week in its bid to preclude a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections.
"A sense of crisis is heightening, with coronavirus cases spreading rapidly especially in the greater Seoul area," he said during a daily interagency meeting on the coronavirus response.
