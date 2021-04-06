(News Focus) BTS company Hybe looks onward, upward with Ithaca merger

"The acquisition will yield extreme power," Hana Financial Investment Co. analyst Lee Ki-hoon said. "In terms of YouTube subscribers, it will bring together No. 1 Justin Bieber, No. 3 BTS and No. 4 Ariana Grande. BLACKPINK is expected to join (Hybe's fan community platform) Weverse, and on top of that, there are partnerships with other labels ... this alone is a fan base of 220 million."