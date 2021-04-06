Finance minister, U.N. climate summit chair discuss cooperation
SEOUL, April 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's finance minister on Tuesday held talks with the chair of the scheduled U.N. meeting on climate change over ways to promote cooperation in fighting climate challenges, his ministry said.
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki met Alok Sharma, the president for the 26th U.N. Climate Change Conference of the Parties, known as COP26, to discuss an array of issues related to climate change and carbon neutrality, according to the ministry.
The meeting was supposed to be held in November last year in Britain, but it was put off for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hong said South Korea will increase its official development assistance (ODA) on green energy in an effort to support global efforts to fight climate change.
The minister also said the country is ready to play the role of a mediator between advanced and developing countries in discussing global responses to climate challenges.
Hong also asked Sharma to support the upcoming P4G summit to be held here in May. P4G stands for Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030, a public-private initiative to tackle climate change and other sustainable development challenges.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)