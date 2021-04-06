Police raid Presidential Security Service in land speculation probe
SEOUL, April 6 (Yonhap) -- Police raided the Presidential Security Service on Tuesday as part of an investigation into allegations of land speculation by one of its officials.
The Gyeonggi Nambu Police Agency said investigators searched the offices of the security service at Cheong Wa Dae, the headquarters of the state housing developer, Korea Land and Housing Corp. (LH), in the southeastern city of Jinju, and the homes of the official in question and his elder brother, who works for LH.
The Cheong Wa Dae official is suspected of using insider information provided by his brother to buy land in Gwangmyeong, southwest of Seoul, in 2017, before the area was designated as a public housing development site.
"We plan to use the materials we secured through the raids to verify whether insider information from LH was used in the land transaction, and what information the brothers exchanged," a police official said on condition of anonymity.
The government has been conducting a far-reaching investigation led by the police to uncover and punish all cases of property speculation by public officials.
The probe began last month after two civic groups accused more than a dozen LH officials of land speculation, triggering public outrage over the alleged injustice at a time when home prices are soaring nationwide.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)