LG Electronics Q1 operating profit up 39.2 pct. to 1.51 tln won
10:06 April 07, 2021
SEOUL, April 7 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. on Wednesday estimated its first-quarter operating profit at 1.51 trillion won (US$1.4 billion), up 39.2 percent from a year earlier.
Sales increased 27.7 percent to 18.8 trillion won. The data for net profit was not available.
The operating profit was 15.6 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
The company will release its final earnings report later.
