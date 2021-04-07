Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

LG Electronics Q1 operating profit up 39.2 pct. to 1.51 tln won

10:06 April 07, 2021

SEOUL, April 7 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. on Wednesday estimated its first-quarter operating profit at 1.51 trillion won (US$1.4 billion), up 39.2 percent from a year earlier.

Sales increased 27.7 percent to 18.8 trillion won. The data for net profit was not available.

The operating profit was 15.6 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

The company will release its final earnings report later.
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK