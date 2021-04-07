(LEAD) 1 Marine tests positive for new coronavirus
SEOUL, April 7 (Yonhap) -- A Marine based in the southeastern port city of Pohang tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said Wednesday.
He was confirmed to have been infected after undertaking a COVID-19 test to exit quarantine, as he came into close contact with a civilian who earlier tested positive, according to the ministry.
The latest case raised the total number of infections reported among the military population to 668.
The authorities are carrying out virus tests on members of the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) in Gwacheon, just south of Seoul, after the agency reported five cases in a week.
Two of the five DAPA members were civilian officials so they were not added to the defense ministry's COVID-19 caseload.
"Tests are under way, and no additional infections have been reported so far," a ministry official said.
Nationwide, South Korea reported 668 more COVID-19 cases, including 653 local infections, raising the total caseload to 106,898, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said. It is the highest figure in nearly three months.
