New BTS song 'Film Out' tops Japan's Oricon weekly chart
SEOUL, April 7 (Yonhap) -- A new Japanese single by global K-pop dynamite BTS has topped a weekly digital single chart in Japan, the band's agency said Wednesday.
"Film Out" hit No. 1 on Oricon's weekly digital singles ranking compiled between March 29 and April 4, with 32,947 downloads, according to Big Hit Music.
While the seven-piece act has reigned atop the Oricon's weekly digital album and streaming rankings, it marks its first No. 1 on the weekly digital singles chart.
The Japanese single, released last Friday, also topped the daily digital singles ranking for three consecutive days.
The song has also made a splash among listeners outside of Japan. It swept No. 1 on iTunes top songs charts in 99 territories, as of 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
"Film Out," co-written by BTS member Jungkook, will be included on the group's Japanese compilation album, "BTS, The Best," due out on June 16.
