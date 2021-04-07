SK Telecom to develop next-gen AI language model for Korean
SEOUL, April 7 (Yonhap) -- SK Telecom Co., South Korea's largest wireless carrier, said Wednesday it will develop a next-generation Korean language model powered by artificial intelligence (AI) by joining hands with the National Institute of Korean Language.
SK Telecom said it will develop a Korean AI model that will be similar in performance with the U.S.-based OpenAI's Generative Pre-trained Transformer 3 (GPT-3) language model that can generate human-like text.
The next-generation language model will be able to produce text, translate and solve language-related problems in Korean, according to SK Telecom.
The telecom operator said it plans to develop the model by the end of this year using resources from the National Institute of Korean Language and commercialize the technology after internal testing.
SK Telecom said it has been developing AI-powered language models since 2018 and has used the technology in chat bots and services that summarize the news or text documents.
