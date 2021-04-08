(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on April 8)

The health authorities' messages are being criticized for fueling public confusion and encouraging people to lower their guard. On Feb. 15, the government eased social distancing rules to Level 2 from Level 2.5 in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province, and to Level 1.5 from Level 2 in other regions even though the daily cases did not meet the requirements for relaxation. The government's rush to ease regulations provoked public rage over the third wave across the country.