Police raid LH in probe into alleged business irregularities
SEOUL, April 8 (Yonhap) -- Police raided the headquarters of Korea Land and Housing Corp. (LH) and other locations Thursday as part of an investigation into alleged irregularities involving a former company official and contractors.
The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said its officers searched the offices of the state housing developer in Jinju, about 435 kilometers southeast of Seoul, and its suppliers, as well as the homes of three suspects.
Police have been probing separate allegations that dozens of former and current LH officials purchased land plots possibly using insider information before they were designated for development.
