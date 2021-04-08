Ruling party leaders to resign en masse for election defeat
SEOUL, April 8 (Yonhap) -- The leaders of the ruling Democratic Party (DP) decided Thursday to resign en masse to take responsibility for the shocking rout in the latest by-elections.
Rep. Kim Tae-nyeon, acting DP chief and its floor leader, announced the decision in the wake of an emergency meeting of all DP lawmakers.
He said the party will hold its elections to pick new head and floor leaders at the earliest possible date.
"Through the election this time, the people have given the DP a lot of tasks," he said and promised thorough efforts for innovation.
The party with 174 members in the 300-seat National Assembly suffered a crushing defeat in the Seoul and Busan mayoral elections held Wednesday.
