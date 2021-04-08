Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #ruling party #leadership resignation

Ruling party leaders to resign en masse for election defeat

13:28 April 08, 2021

SEOUL, April 8 (Yonhap) -- The leaders of the ruling Democratic Party (DP) decided Thursday to resign en masse to take responsibility for the shocking rout in the latest by-elections.

Rep. Kim Tae-nyeon, acting DP chief and its floor leader, announced the decision in the wake of an emergency meeting of all DP lawmakers.

He said the party will hold its elections to pick new head and floor leaders at the earliest possible date.

"Through the election this time, the people have given the DP a lot of tasks," he said and promised thorough efforts for innovation.

The party with 174 members in the 300-seat National Assembly suffered a crushing defeat in the Seoul and Busan mayoral elections held Wednesday.

Kim Tae-nyeon, acting chief and floor leader of the ruling Democratic Party, attends an emergency meeting of the party's lawmakers at the National Assembly on April 8, 2021. (Yonhap)

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK