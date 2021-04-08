Doosan Infracore enjoys robust sales in March
SEOUL, April 8 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Infracore Co. said Thursday that its monthly sales surged in March at home and abroad on the back of stimulus policies around the globe and brisk development projects.
South Korea's top construction equipment maker sold 4,591 excavators in China, the highest monthly sales since 1994 when it tapped into the country. In South Korea, it sold 650 excavators, including 21 units of over 38-ton excavators last month.
In North America, Doosan Infracore sold 177 units of construction equipment last month on the back of the U.S. government's pump priming measures, it said.
A total of 484 units of construction equipment were sold in Europe last month, Doosan Infracore said.
The company said it will be able to achieve its annual sales target of 9 trillion won (US$8.1 billion) and annual operating profit target of 762.4 billion won thanks to global strong sales.
Citing a boom in its sales in China's construction equipment market, local analysts predicted that the company posted a strong performance in the first quarter.
