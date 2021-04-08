Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #new Marine Corps chief

S. Korea replaces Marine Corps chief

16:25 April 08, 2021

SEOUL, April 8 (Yonhap) -- Maj. Gen. Kim Tae-sung, the first Marine division commander, was tapped as the top commandant of the armed service in a regular reshuffle, the defense ministry said Thursday.

He will replace Lt. Gen. Lee Seung-do, who led the Marine Corps since April 2019.

Kim is expected to take office around next week for a two-year term following the official appointment by President Moon Jae-in.

This photo provided by the defense ministry shows Maj. Gen. Kim Tae-sung. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK