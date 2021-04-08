S. Korea replaces Marine Corps chief
16:25 April 08, 2021
SEOUL, April 8 (Yonhap) -- Maj. Gen. Kim Tae-sung, the first Marine division commander, was tapped as the top commandant of the armed service in a regular reshuffle, the defense ministry said Thursday.
He will replace Lt. Gen. Lee Seung-do, who led the Marine Corps since April 2019.
Kim is expected to take office around next week for a two-year term following the official appointment by President Moon Jae-in.
