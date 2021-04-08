Go to Contents
N. Korea slams Japan for referring to East Sea as 'Sea of Japan'

18:02 April 08, 2021

SEOUL, April 8 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Thursday slammed Japan for using the term "Sea of Japan" to refer to the East Sea between the Korean Peninsula and Japan, accusing Tokyo of harboring a "wild ambition for invading Korea."

Earlier, the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command spokesperson used the name East Sea in a statement issued after North Korea launched two ballistic missiles into the waters. After protest from Japan, the U.S. military later changed the statement to call the waters the "Sea of Japan."

"Days ago, a deputy chief Cabinet secretary of Japan, at a recent press conference, insisted that 'Sea of Japan' is the only official term internationally recognized, saying it is inappropriate to use the term East Sea," the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said in commentary.

"This is a clear manifestation of the wild ambition for invading Korea, which is being pursued by the Japanese reactionaries seeking to turn whole Korea into their colony again while justifying the history of the Japanese imperialists' invasion of Korea," it said.

The KCNA added that the term Sea of Japan is "a criminal one representing the history of the Japanese imperialists' colonial rule, the outcome of Japan's policy of militaristic expansion and the synonym for the imperialist aggression."

"Japan must desist from the anachronistic history distortion and pursuance of territorial expansion," it said.

Officials at the Voluntary Agency Network of Korea (VANK), a civic group promoting the country and its history online for an international audience, shows various materials showing the names of seas between Korea and Japan at their office in Seoul on Nov. 17, 2020. Earlier in the day, the Seoul government said the International Hydrographic Organization (IHO) has reached an agreement on a proposal to mark the seas with unique numerical identifiers rather than specific names, completing decades of diplomatic efforts by Seoul to revise the existing IHO guidelines referring to only the Sea of Japan, rather than the South Korean name East Sea. (Yonhap)

julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)

