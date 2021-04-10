-- This era, politics want '830 generation' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 4th wave of pandemic imminent with risk of 'doubling' in 1-2 weeks (Kookmin Daily)

-- Oh Se-hoon's Seoul city to reinvestigate real estate listed prices (Donga llbo)

-- Only one day after reform pledge, ruling party faces conflicts from inside (Segye Times)

-- U.S. excluded S. Korea from anti-China alliance (Chosun Ilbo)

-- 'MZ generation' who prioritize fairness, practicality rise as swing voters (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- 81 first-term DP lawmakers issue 1st collective statement: We should not have nominated candidates for by-elections (Hankyoreh)

-- Fate at stake beyond win or loss; semiconductors become security themselves (Hankook Ilbo)

-- NPS, which sold 16 tln won worth of shares, likely to stop mass selling (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Global corporate tax war: 'Tax snatching' has begun (Korea Economic Daily)

