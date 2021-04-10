Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, April 10 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 10.
Korean-language dailies
-- This era, politics want '830 generation' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 4th wave of pandemic imminent with risk of 'doubling' in 1-2 weeks (Kookmin Daily)
-- Oh Se-hoon's Seoul city to reinvestigate real estate listed prices (Donga llbo)
-- Only one day after reform pledge, ruling party faces conflicts from inside (Segye Times)
-- U.S. excluded S. Korea from anti-China alliance (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 'MZ generation' who prioritize fairness, practicality rise as swing voters (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 81 first-term DP lawmakers issue 1st collective statement: We should not have nominated candidates for by-elections (Hankyoreh)
-- Fate at stake beyond win or loss; semiconductors become security themselves (Hankook Ilbo)
-- NPS, which sold 16 tln won worth of shares, likely to stop mass selling (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Global corporate tax war: 'Tax snatching' has begun (Korea Economic Daily)
