(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on April 9)

Moon singled out the eradication of real estate corruption as one of the peoples' desperate wishes, without apologizing for his administration's failed policies to stabilize the housing market. That is regrettable. A majority of voters rather expressed their rage over the government's endless real estate fiascoes through their votes. They want the government to admit its mistakes and change course. But they sensed that the government once again attempted to find fault with so-called "past evils" instead of reflecting on its misguided policies.