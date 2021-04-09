Iran releases seized S. Korean ship, captain
11:10 April 09, 2021
SEOUL, April 9 (Yonhap) -- Iran released a South Korean oil tanker and its captain, Seoul's foreign ministry said Friday, about three months after seizing them over alleged oil pollution.
The ship, with its captain and 12 other crew members aboard, left the Iranian port at around 6 a.m. (Iran time), the ministry said. The crew members have stayed on the ship for maintenance purposes.
The release came amid speculation that Seoul and Tehran might have made headway in addressing the Middle Eastern country's call to unlock its funds of US$7 billion frozen in Korea under U.S. sanctions.
