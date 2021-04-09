Go to Contents
S. Korea to begin KF-21 fighter production, deploy up to 120 units by 2032: Moon

15:40 April 09, 2021

SEOUL, April 9 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in said Friday that South Korea is set to begin production of the country's next-generation indigenous fighter jet prototype with a goal of deploying up to 120 units for use in real combat by 2032.

Moon announced the plan at an unveiling event of the KF-21 Boramae fighter prototype held at the Korea Aerospace Industries headquarters in the southern city of Sacheon, South Gyeongsang Province.

South Korea began the 8.8 trillion-won (US$7.9 billion) program to replace the Air Force's aging fleet of F-4 and F-5 jets in late 2015.

"We have opened a new era of self defense and also established a historic milestone in the progression of the aviation industry," Moon said in a speech.

Moon explained that the combat jet will go into full-fledged production as soon as it completes tests on the ground and in the air.

"We plan to deploy 40 jets by 2028 and a total of 120 by 2032," the president added.

President Moon Jae-in speaks during a ceremony at the Korea Aerospace Industries Co. facility in Sacheon, South Gyeongsang Province, southeastern South Korea, on April 9, 2021, to unveil the country's first prototype of the next-generation KF-X fighter, officially named the KF-21 Boramae. (Yonhap)

