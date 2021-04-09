Go to Contents
Key developments on North Korea this week

16:00 April 09, 2021

SEOUL, April 9 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------
April 2 -- S. Korea, Japan, U.S. agree on need to quickly resume dialogue with N. Korea

3 -- Wang says S. Korea, China will seek 'political' resolution process for Korean Peninsula issue

6 -- N. Korea decides not to participate in Tokyo Olympics over coronavirus concerns

-- N. Korea slams U.N. report on child malnutrition as 'sheer lie'

-- N. Korean firm loses suit against S. Korean companies in disputes over export payment

7 -- U.S. prepared for diplomacy for denuclearization of N. Korea: White House

9 -- N.K. leader calls on ruling party to wage tougher 'Arduous March' amid prolonged sanctions
