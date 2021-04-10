U.S. focused on reducing threats from N. Korea: State Dept.
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, April 9 (Yonhap) -- The main focus of U.S. policy toward North Korea will be to denuclearize the country and thus reduce threats posed to the United States and its allies, a State Department official said Friday.
"The review is ongoing, but we'll continue to focus on reducing the threat to the United States as well as our allies, and we'll also continue to strive to improve the lives of North and South Korean people," said Jalina Porter, principal deputy spokesperson, referring to the North Korea policy review that Washington earlier said will provide a new approach toward Pyongyang.
The spokeswoman said she had no timeline for the conclusion of the review.
"We'll continue to stress that this administration is committed to denuclearization of North Korea and we intend to promote the safety of American people, which is of paramount importance to this administration," she told a telephonic press briefing.
"We also, again, are committed to focusing on reducing the threat, not only to the United States but as well as our allies and partners."
National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan earlier said the review was in its final stages.
