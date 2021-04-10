White House to host virtual meeting on semiconductor shortage
WASHINGTON, April 9 (Yonhap) -- The White House said Friday that it will host a virtual meeting of top executive officers from global semiconductor manufacturers, including South Korea's tech giant Samsung Electronics Co., next week.
The meeting to be held Monday comes amid a supply shortage, especially for chips used in vehicles.
"On Monday afternoon, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and NEC Director Brian Deese, joined by Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, will host a virtual CEO Summit on Semiconductor and Supply Chain Resilience," the White House said in a released statement.
"They will discuss the American Jobs Plan and steps to strengthen the resilience of American supply chains for semiconductors and other key areas."
Chief executive officers of 19 global firms will attend the virtual summit.
They include Alphabet Inc., the parent company of Google, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company and General Motors.
Samsung is the world's largest supplier of semiconductors, but does not produce chips for cars, which, according to market experts, are often customized to meet specific requirements of each vehicle model and thus have small demands.
