Sunday's weather forecast
09:00 April 11, 2021
SEOUL, April 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 22/08 Cloudy 10
Incheon 19/08 Cloudy 20
Suwon 22/06 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 22/07 Sunny 10
Daejeon 23/07 Sunny 10
Chuncheon 22/04 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 21/09 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 23/07 Sunny 10
Gwangju 23/08 Sunny 10
Jeju 21/12 Cloudy 30
Daegu 21/05 Cloudy 20
Busan 19/08 Sunny 0
(END)