S. Korea decides to resume rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine
SEOUL, April 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Sunday decided to resume the rollout of administering AstraZeneca vaccines on eligible recipients after temporarily putting the program on hold amid growing concerns over its safety.
The use of AstraZeneca's vaccine will resume Monday, except for those aged 30 and below, local authorities said.
On Wednesday, the country suspended the use of vaccines by the British-Swedish pharmaceutical giant and Oxford University for people under age 60, special education instructors and school nurses.
The delay came amid growing concerns over the link between the vaccine and unusual blood clot cases from home and abroad.
A day later, however, South Korea made a tentative decision to resume the inoculation program, citing the European Medicines Agency's statement, which claimed the benefits from the AstraZeneca vaccine still outweigh potential risks over side effects.
South Korea reported three cases of blot clots among recipients of AstraZeneca vaccines, with two of the patients in their 20s. The first case was reported last month from a woman in her 60s, who died after taking the AstraZeneca jab.
Since the country started its vaccination program on Feb. 26, a total of 1,156,950 people have been given COVID-19 vaccine shots as of Sunday, including 8,710 the previous day.
AstraZeneca's vaccine has been given to 916,780 people, while 300,680 received that of Pfizer. The number of people who have received two doses came to 60,510.
The country plans to vaccinate 12 million people by the end of June with a goal of achieving herd immunity by November.
