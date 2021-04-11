Timeline of EV battery dispute between LG and SK
SEOUL, April 11 (Yonhap) -- LG Energy Solution Ltd. and SK Innovation Co. reached a last-minute settlement in a trade secrets dispute in the United States on Sunday, ending a two-year legal battle for the electric vehicle battery technology.
The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) in February sided with LG in a trade secret case and issued a 10-year import ban on SK, while temporarily allowing shipments of battery components for Ford and Volkswagen to give them time to find new suppliers.
Their settlement averts the import ban, which was set to take effect unless President Joe Biden vetoed the ITC decision before the April 11 deadline.
LG Energy Solution spun off from LG Chem in December 2020, which first lodged the suit against SK Innovation.
◇ 2019
▲ April 29 = LG Chem files an EV battery trade secret misappropriation suit against SK Innovation with the ITC.
▲ Sept. 3 = SK Innovation lodges an EV battery patent infringement suit with the ITC against LG Chem.
▲ Sept. 27 = LG Chem files a counter claim against SK Innovation over the EV battery patent technology.
▲ Oct. 3 = ITC issues digital forensic order on SK Innovation to make it restore documents related to trade secret misappropriation case.
◇ 2020
▲ Feb. 14 = ITC accepts LG Chem's demand for a default judgment against SK Innovation over destruction of evidence on the trade secret case.
▲ April 17 = ITC decides to review the trade secret case at the request of SK Innovation.
▲ Sept. 25 = ITC delays the final determination from Oct. 5 to Oct. 26.
▲ Oct. 26 = ITC postpones the final determination to Dec. 10.
▲ Dec. 10 = ITC delays the final determination to Feb. 10.
◇ 2021
▲ Feb. 10 = ITC sides with LG Energy Solution, which spun off from LG Chem, in the trade secret case and issues a 10-year import ban on SK Innovation.
▲ April 1 = ITC hands out a preliminary ruling in favor of SK Innovation in a patent suit on lithium-ion battery technology filed by LG.
▲ April 10 = LG and SK reach a settlement to resolve the two-year trade dispute a day before the presidential review deadline.
(END)