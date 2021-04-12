Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, April 12 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 12.
Korean-language dailies
-- SK Innovation, LG Energy end battery dispute (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- SK, LG settle 2 tln-won battery dispute for mutual growth (Kookmin Daily)
-- SK, LG agree on last-minute deal over batteries (Donga llbo)
-- SK, LG end 2 tln-won battery dispute (Seoul Shinmun)
-- AstraZeneca vaccine rollout resumed, those under 30 excluded (Segye Times)
-- SK, LG end 2-year battery secret dispute (Chosun Ilbo)
-- SK, LG end battery dispute for mutual growth (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- AstraZeneca vaccine rollout resumed, those under 30 excluded (Hankyoreh)
-- AstraZeneca vaccine rollout resumed, those under 30 excluded (Hankook Ilbo)
-- SK, LG agree on 2 tln-won battery deal (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- SK, LG agree on 2 tln-won battery deal (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- SK, LG agree on last-minute deal (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- SK Innovation, LG Energy Solution settle dispute (Korea Herald)
-- SK agrees to pay $1.78 billion to settle battery dispute with LG (Korea Times)
